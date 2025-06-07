HC restrains police from taking coercive action on KSCA officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to key office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 people dead and 56 others injured.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the petition seeking to quash the FIR against the KSCA office-bearers, restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the officials until the next hearing.

The court also directed the petitioners to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The petition to quash the FIR will be taken up again on June 16.

“No precipitative action shall be taken against the management of the Kar-nataka State Cricket Association till the next date of hearing, subject to the condition that they cooperate with the investigation,” the bench ordered. Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar represented the KSCA officials, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared on behalf of the state.

The AG clarified that the police had no immediate plans to arrest anyone and sought permission for the investigation to continue.