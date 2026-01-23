TTD to release Anga Pradakshina tokens for Tirumala darshans today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release tokens for various services related to the darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday.

According to TTD officials, the quota for Anga Pradakshina tokens will be made available at 10am, followed by the release of Srivani Trust darshan tickets at 11am. Special darshan tokens for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees will be released at 3 pm.

The TTD has advised devotees to book tokens only through the official website and cautioned them against falling prey to touts and unauthorised agents.