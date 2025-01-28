Live
HC stays ED notice to CM’s wife, Minister in MUDA scam
The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M and the state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh to appear for questioning in connection with the MUDA land allotment scam.
The ED has issued summons to Parvathi to appear before the investigation officer on Tuesday, while Suresh was asked to depose on Monday. In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by theMysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.
It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk. The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the mattersimultaneously.