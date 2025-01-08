HDK alleges 60 pc commission charges against govt; CM asks for proof

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of extorting 60 per cent commission from contractors. He has further hit back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who asked for proof to substantiate the allegations. The Union Minister questioned, “Honorable Chief Minister, where did the allegation of a 60 per cent commission without evidence come from?” He added, “This accusation was made by contractors aligned with your party and Congress leaders from Tumakuru.

They had claimed that even the previous BJP government was better than your party’s administration. These contractors directly alleged that the Congress government is also extorting a 40 per cent commission. If there is no commission involved, why did they make such claims? Shouldn’t you have called and questioned them? Why didn’t you?” Taking a sharp dig, Kumaraswamy said, “You now demand evidence for every allegation, but during the BJP government, your party levelled allegations of a 40 per cent commission and even ran newspaper advertisements.

What proof did you provide at that time? Have you ever presented evidence for any of your political allegations in your career?” Referring to a contractor from Davangere who reportedly wrote to the Chief Minister and the Governor seeking euthanasia due to pending payments, the Union Minister stated, “Will you ensure his payments are made, or will you grant him a mercy killing? Leave aside your greed for commissions and first save that contractor. Referring to CM Siddaramaiah, he taunted, “60 per cent commission! Chief Minister Hit-and-Run!” Responding to Kumaraswamy’s statement that the commission rate in the state government has reached 60 per cent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that during the tenure of the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led government, the president of the Contractors’ Association, late Kempanna, had made allegations about commissions. Kempanna had accused the BJP of taking commissions.

What proof does Kumaraswamy have in support of his charges, he had questioned.