Heavy rains devastate groundnut crop in Haveri

Haveri: The unrelenting rains over the past week have left farmers in Haveri district in deep distress as acres of groundnut (shenga) crop have been destroyed. What was shaping up to be a promising harvest has now turned into a disaster, with farmers watching helplessly as their months of hard work and investment go down the drain.

Farmers across the district had taken loans to cultivate groundnut this season, spending nearly Rs 25,000 per acre. The crops had grown well and were ready for harvest, raising hopes of a good return. But before they could start reaping, heavy rains lashed the region, leading to severe waterlogging in the fields.

As a result, the groundnuts have begun to sprout in the soil, and the plants, when uprooted, come out with lumps of mud sticking to them. “We spent everything we had to grow this crop. Now, the nuts have sprouted and the leaves have started rotting.

Even cattle refuse to eat the damaged plants. All we can do is dump them,” lamented a farmer from Haveri, watching his soaked crop spread along the service road. Many Farmers have now spread their harvested groundnuts along the service road of National Highway 48, between Haveri and Tavarameallhalli, to dry them. They have been living by the roadside for days, constantly covering the nuts with tarpaulin sheets whenever it rains. But even this comes with a risk Prolonged covering causes fungal growth, making the produce unsellable. “If we don’t dry them properly, the nuts get fungus. But if we leave them uncovered, they get soaked again. We can’t win,” another farmer said in despair.

The cost of harvesting has also increased sharply. With mud-covered nuts and sprouted crops, the machines used for peeling and separating the pods are charging extra. On top of that, traders are offering only Rs 3,000–4,000 per quintal, far below the expected rate of Rs 5,000, leaving farmers with almost no profit.

Groundnut cultivation in Haveri is popular for three main reasons: it is economically viable, improves soil fertility due to the nitrogen-fixing rhizobium bacteria in its roots, and provides fodder for cattle after drying. However, this season’s excessive rain has wiped out these benefits, pushing farmers into yet another cycle of debt and despair.

For most farmers in Haveri, what should have been a season of prosperity has turned into one of loss and hopelessness, a grim reminder of how unpredictable weather continues to haunt Karnataka’s rural economy.