Hijab issue: Minister B.C. Nagesh says status quo will remain until panel submits report

Udupi: Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has questioned why only a few Muslim girls are insisting on wearing hijab in classroom? More than 100 students from the same community are attending classes without hijab like others. Why do only six girls have the problem?

To give a sense of equality and unity among the children in government schools and composite colleges the rule of uniform has been brought by the government, why should there be problems for a few students and their parents? the minister wondered.

According to recommendations made by the school development and management committee the uniform rule was introduced in 1985. "But recently, this act of breeding inequality and exclusiveness has been started by some people. Now, a high-level committee has been constituted which will in due course examine all aspects of the issue and arrive at a conclusion. Till then the college and schools must adhere to the rules and maintain status quo."

Speaking in Madikeri on Wednesday, Nagesh made it clear that uniform was compulsory in all government schools and colleges and there would be no exemption for anybody.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said that one should remember that thegovernment did not ban burkha. "It doesn't mean students should not wear uniform. College development committees decide on kind of uniforms students should wear. Only six of 60 Muslim girl students in the Udupi governmentPU college demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab in classroom." He said.

Blaming certain organisations in the coastal region for provoking students, the Education Minister said such elements would not succeed in their designs.