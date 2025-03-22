Honeytrap case has tarnished our image nationwide, bemoans Bommai

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraja Bommai said the honeytrap case has tarnished Karnataka’s reputation nationwide and the state currently has a criminal cabinet that has lost all moral values. Since this incident happened right under the Chief Minister’s nose, Siddaramaiah must take moral responsibility and resign.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Friday, he accused the Congress party of leading the administration into moral decline due to its greed for power. In the past two years of this government, around ten scandals have surfaced. “Wherever we look, there are scams. This is evident in the legislative assembly as well. Until now, the state was dealing with a money crisis, but now a ‘honey crisis’ has begun.

“The state government is bankrupt both financially and morally. A cabinet minister himself has claimed in the assembly that an attempt was made to honeytrap him. Even after 15 days of discussions in the assembly, the Chief Minister has remained silent. Now, the matter has exploded. When such incidents happen within the cabinet itself, what should we call this cabinet? This government has lost all moral standing and is nothing less than a criminal cabinet,” he said.Bommai said in his view, since these unethical activities are happening under the Chief Minister’s watch, Siddaramaiah must take moral responsibility and resign. Otherwise, the people of the state will regret electing such a government.

Asked about the Cooperation Minister K.N.Rajanna’s statement regarding the existence of 48 CDs related to the case, the MP said the minister might have more information about it, and he should submit all the details for investigation. Regardless of the political party, anyone involved in such immoral activities should face strict punishment.

The investigation should be conducted under a sitting or retired High Court judge. Since this case has already gained national attention, even central leaders have taken notice. Future developments will depend on the direction of the

investigation.