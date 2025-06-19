Hospital marks milestone in cell therapy treatment

Bengaluru: In a landmark development for cancer care in India and for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy, two patients in Bengaluru have completed three years of successful follow-up, one of the longest documented survivals in South India.

The patients were treated with CAR T therapy for relapsed follicular lymphoma. In a press conference organised by Narayana Health on Wednesday, Dr Sharat Damodar, Chairman of the Oncology Collegium at Narayana Health, said these cases reflect the transformative potential of CAR T therapy for patients who have exhausted all other options. Narayana Health had treated the two patients – a woman aged 66 and a man aged 43.