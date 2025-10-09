Hubballi-Belagavi to get 200 buses under PM e-Bus scheme

The Union government has approved the allocation of 200 electric buses (EVs) to the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, bringing Hubballi–Dharwad and Belagavi closer to sustainable urban transport.

Under the plan, 100 buses each will be deployed in Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi. The corporation has already submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of two depots—one in each city on five-acre sites at an estimated cost of ₹31.47 crore, including ₹16.39 crore for civil works and ₹14.88 crore for electrical works.

NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanka M told that the depots will be built once the Centre approves the DPR. The buses will operate under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model—drivers will be appointed by the Center through tender, while NWKRTC will provide conductors. The maintenance responsibility will rest with the contractor.

The Centre will provide a ₹24-per-kilometre subsidy, with the remaining operational cost borne by NWKRTC. Officials said this model is more feasible than the earlier FAME scheme, where corporations had to pay ₹75-₹80 per km to private operators.

Currently, NWKRTC operates over 450 buses in the twin cities, but around 250 buses are scrapped annually due to aging. Officials said the induction of e-buses will address fleet shortages and improve service quality.

Proposed depots have been identified near Gokul Road in Hubballi and beside the Belagavi bus stand, each equipped with charging stations.

According to guidelines, one acre of land is required for every 20 buses.The move marks a major step towards greener, cleaner, and more efficient transport in North Karnataka's key urban hubs.