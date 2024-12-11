Hubballi-Dharwad: Garbage mountains to be cleared using bio-mining

Hubballi: As the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad continue to grow, so do the towering piles of waste accumulated over the past 50 years. These “garbage mountains” have transformed 19 acres on Karwar Road in Hubballi and 16 acres in Dharwad’s Hosa Yellapur into environmental and public health hazards. The city corporation has now begun efforts to tackle this monumental waste problem.

The garbage heaps often catch fire, releasing thick smoke and spreading a foul stench across a 2-3 km radius. Dead animals, including dogs, pigs, and cattle, add to the misery of nearby residents. The site has become a breeding ground for communicable diseases, severely impacting the local environment. The Central Pollution Control Board had instructed the corporation to address the issue back in 2017.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr. Eshwar Ullagaddi revealed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted to the state government in 2021, and approval was granted in 2023. Although the tender process concluded earlier this year, work could not commence during the monsoon. The cleanup operations began on October 15.

The garbage will be processed through bio-mining, where waste is segregated and treated. Bio-earth (compost-like soil) derived from the process can be used in gardening, while recyclable materials like rubber, paper, and textiles will be sent to cement factories or other industries. The non-recyclable inert waste will be used to fill quarries.

The accumulated waste in Hubballi-Dharwad amounts to 4.8 lakh tons (3.6 lakh tons in Hubballi and 1.2 lakh tons in Dharwad). The state government has allocated Rs 30 crore for waste management. The bio-mining project aims to process 1,100 tons of waste daily and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Bio-mining involves using biological processes to break down mixed waste, including biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials. Specialized machinery excavates and segregates waste, which is then stabilized using natural agents like air and sunlight. This scientific method was successfully implemented in Indore, where 15 lakh metric tons of waste were processed and cleared.

The project in Hubballi-Dharwad is being executed by D.H. Patel, an agency from Surat, and is scheduled to be completed by 2025. This initiative marks a significant step toward resolving decades of waste mismanagement in the twin cities, setting an example for sustainable urban waste management.