Huge demand for BMTC buses on Nice Road

Bengaluru: BMTC is the main transportation lifeline of Bengaluru. Lakhs of people travel in BMTC buses every day. Now even ITBT employees have become addicted to BMTC buses. They travel in BMTC buses that ply on Nice Road. Due to this, BMTC is earn-ing a revenue of around one crore rupees per month from that one route alone, setting a new record.

For the convenience of passengers outside Bangalore, BMTC started bus services on Nice Road a year ago, i.e. on December 23, 2023, on the demand of passengers. BMTC buses are plying on 21 schedules on ten different routes of the city from 6 am to 6 pm every ten minutes.

There has been a huge demand for these buses from the public and IT and BT com-panies, and for the last four months, three lakh people have been travelling on BMTC buses on this route every month. Thus, BMTC is earning crores of rupees. In the month of November alone, it has earned an income of Rs 1,09,73,615. That is, 10,000 people have travelled daily.Those coming to Bangalore from distant towns had to reach Majestic and then take an Electronic City bus from there.

This would have wasted at least 2 hours. However, those coming to Bangalore city from Tumkur and Hassan areas by buses on the Nice route will be able to reach Electronic City directly from Madavara. The bus ticket price is also only Rs 65, which is a thousand times cheaper than paying expensive tolls. Hence, a large number of IT and BT people are using BMTC buses.Overall, the loss-making BMTC is earning crores of rupees from Nice Road BMTC. Hence, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is planning to run non-stop BMTC buses on Nice Road in the coming days.

Metro feeder BMTC buses to run from New Year

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has further expanded its services to make the Silicon City people’s journey easier. It will introduce feeder buses to provide new bus services from metro stations to inner routes. These buses will be available at Madavara and Chikkabidarakallu metro stations. BMTC will run additional trips on the new routes. The new metro feeder route is being operated in non-AC BMTC bus-es from 1 January 2025.