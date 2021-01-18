I echoed Shivakumar statement on the CD row: Yatnal

Haveri: MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said that there was nothing new on the CD row that he revealed. I only repeated what the KPCC president DK Shivakumar had said earlier. I have never demanded a ministerial position but only recommended that those districts which have never had a minister should be given an opportunity. I would not accept the berth even if I get one," he said.



Retorting union home minister Amit Shah's remarks that the BJP will finish his term, Yatnal said that the minister did not specify if the CM BS Yediyurappa would continue being the CM in the same period.

"Since there is a Modi wave the lawmakers are saying Jai Modi ji. If tomorrow there's a Sonia wave then they will shout Jai Soniaji and later will even call Deve Gowda as father," Yatnal said.

Responding to Siddaramaiah's statement that soon Yediyurappa would be relinquished from the post of the CM, Yatnal remarked that since the Congress leader is close to the CM he might know.