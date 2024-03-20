I will win, Vijayendra will lose his BJP Karnataka President post after LS results: Ex-Dy CM Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, KS Eshwarappa, who has raised the banner of revolt against the party and is contesting as an independent candidate, stated on Wednesday that he will win from Shivamogga constituency.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he added that state BJP President, BY Vijayendra will lose his position after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results.

The senior leader is contesting from Shivamogga as an independent candidate against BJP contestant BY Raghavendra, who is the son of former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa and brother of Vijayendra.

“They (BJP) have assured me that they will give the post of MLC to my son and I will be given the post of the Governor. My only concern is that the BJP should be thriving in the state,” veteran leader Eshwarappa stated.

His son, KE Kantesh stated on Wednesday that his father was getting a good response in the Shivamogga constituency.

He said there was no question of Eshwarappa backtracking from his decision to contest from Shivamogga and it was in resonance with the feelings of the party workers.

“My father has not been cheated in so many years. This time it is cheating, it is unfair to us. Both the (Yediyurappa’s) children should be fine, but what have we done?” Kantesh stated.

The veteran leader Eshwarappa held a meeting of supporters at his residence in Shivamogga and made an appeal for a large number of people to come out in his support on nomination day.

He also called on his supporters to start campaigning in the wards, while his son turned emotional and cried while making a speech at the meeting.

Responding to the charges on Wednesday, senior leader BS Yediyurappa, said that it was not fair of Eshwarappa to make accusations in this fashion after the party denied a Lok Sabha ticket to his son.

“Vijayendra got the post of state President through the high command. The people will give a befitting reply to his charges. It is a known fact that ever since Vijayendra has taken over as the President, the party has been strengthened in the state.

“The election committee declared the candidates after discussions. They are making unnecessary allegations that I ensured that Eshwarappa’s son didn’t get a ticket. I am hopeful that in another two to three days, Eshwarappa will understand the truth and come to the right path,” veteran leader Yediyurappa stated.