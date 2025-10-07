India Post celebrates journalists’ golden jubilee with commemorative stamp

Mangaluru: Marking 50 years of organised journalism in Dakshina Kannada, the Department of Posts released a special commemorative stamp on Monday at the Mangaluru Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Mallya, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Mangaluru Division, said that postage stamps have long served as storytellers of India’s journey, chronicling events of historical and cultural significance. “The My Stamp scheme has given institutions and citizens the opportunity to immortalise their milestones through the medium of postage,” he said.

Mr. Mallya added that India Post is continuously upgrading its services, combining traditional postal operations with modern facilities such as accident and health insurance, as part of its citizen outreach. Khadar Shah, District Information Officer, was the chief guest, while Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president of the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association, presided. The ceremony also saw participation from P.B. Harish Rai, president of Mangaluru Press Club, Annu Mangalore, chairman of Press Bhavan Trust, Rons Bantwal, A.R. Subbiah Katte, and other senior journalists. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Bhaskar Rai Katte and compering by PushparajB.N.