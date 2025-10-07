Live
- 25 years in service, PM Modi thanks public for 'continuous trust and affection'
- Technical glitch hits Zerodha users
- Value buying lifts key indices for 3rd session
- RSS should show courage to liberate Indian territory occupied by China: Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Saamana
- OpenAI Brings Popular Apps Like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow Directly Into ChatGPT
- Snowfall, landslides close Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road in J&K
- CM Chandrababu extends greetings to people on Valmiki Maharshi's Birth Anniversary
- Unlock full potential of Make in India and Startup India: Piyush Goyal in Qatar
- India Post celebrates journalists’ golden jubilee with commemorative stamp
- CJI Gavai Shoe Attack: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Justifies His Actions, Claims ‘Emotional Distress’
India Post celebrates journalists’ golden jubilee with commemorative stamp
Mangaluru: Marking 50 years of organised journalism in Dakshina Kannada, the Department of Posts released a special commemorative stamp on Monday at...
Mangaluru: Marking 50 years of organised journalism in Dakshina Kannada, the Department of Posts released a special commemorative stamp on Monday at the Mangaluru Press Club.
Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Mallya, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Mangaluru Division, said that postage stamps have long served as storytellers of India’s journey, chronicling events of historical and cultural significance. “The My Stamp scheme has given institutions and citizens the opportunity to immortalise their milestones through the medium of postage,” he said.
Mr. Mallya added that India Post is continuously upgrading its services, combining traditional postal operations with modern facilities such as accident and health insurance, as part of its citizen outreach. Khadar Shah, District Information Officer, was the chief guest, while Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president of the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association, presided. The ceremony also saw participation from P.B. Harish Rai, president of Mangaluru Press Club, Annu Mangalore, chairman of Press Bhavan Trust, Rons Bantwal, A.R. Subbiah Katte, and other senior journalists. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Bhaskar Rai Katte and compering by PushparajB.N.