India’s biggest ‘Eve Endoscopy Event’ begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: India's biggest conference of women endoscopic surgeons organised by the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists in association with KIAGE is being held in Bengaluru. The three-day event, called Eve Endoscopy, began on Friday. More than 400 women gynaecologists from all over the country are participating, with another 500 attending the sessions online. The aim is to encourage women gynecologists in India to train themselves in endoscopy due to its immense benefits compared to traditional surgery.

The Karnataka Minister of Electronics, IT - Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan will be the Chief Guest at the event on Sunday, along with Dr. Hema Divakar , Gynecologists and past president of Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

The President, Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists, Dr. Bhaskar Pal said, "The Eve Endoscopy conference will go a long way in popularizing the procedure of endoscopy among women gynecologists in India. There are about 40,000 gynecologists in the country, but only a fraction of them know how to conduct endoscopy on patients. Our objective is to train more and more women gynecologists in this procedure due to the immense benefits keyhole surgeries offer to patients."

The Organising Chairperson, Eve Endoscopy, and Medical Director, Radha Krishna Multispecialty Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr. Vidya V Bhat said, "More than 60 best women endoscopy surgeons from all over India will be conducting various kinds of surgery at the event for the benefit of participants, which will also be broadcast live. Endoscopy has a long learning curve, and it takes a while to master this technique. Keeping this in mind, the conference has skill enhancement sessions on all three days. Our purpose is to encourage and promote more and more women endoscopic surgeons in India, as most gynecologists in the country are women."

Dr. Vidya V Bhat added, "The Conference will address endoscopic or minimally invasive procedures as the future of surgery. Endoscopy is a landmark in women's health as it leads to faster recovery, no scar and less duration of hospital stay. It is a boon to working women who cannot be absent from work for long. The Eve Endoscopy conference is showcasing new endoscopic technologies for women's health and the latest equipment available."

This is the second edition of the Eve Endoscopy conference. The first one was held in Chennai last year. It is the first-ever event in the world aimed at encouraging endoscopy among women gynaecologists.