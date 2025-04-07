India’s Health Concerns Are Shifting: Practo Insights Reveal 84% YoY Growth in Lifestyle Disease Awareness

Bengaluru: In 2024, patients consulted doctors for lifestyle diseases an average of 4.1 times — up from 3.4 in 2023. Ahead of World Health Day, Practo, India's leading and most trusted health services platform released its annual health insights report, with data based on over 30 Mn users. The report highlights a sharp 84% year-on-year rise in awareness around lifestyle diseases, signaling a clear shift in India’s health priorities. More people are now turning to digital platforms to proactively manage chronic conditions. Nearly half (48%) of the searches came from those aged 25–34, with Tier 2 cities showing the highest growth at 20% YoY.

Key Insights:

84% searches grew year on year for Lifestyle diseases

Hypertension witnessed highest growth at 21% YoY

64% of total searches were from tier 1 cities

Highest growth came from tier II cities at 20%

Male searches contributed to 87% of total searches for lifestyle diseases

48% of the searches were in the age group of 25–34

The average no of times patients consulted doctors was 4.1 for lifestyle diseases

The hypertension consultation frequency increased to 5.1 per year (from 4.9 in 2023)

Key highlights of each lifestyle diseases:

Diabetes

The diabetology consultation frequency increased to 3.9 per year (from 3.4 in 2023)

13.66% rise in diabetes related searches from 2023 to 2024

Among Males highest growth came from 18 - 24 years at 92.59%

Rest of India (beyond Tier 1 & 2) recorded highest growth at 37% growth

In Tier 1, the following cities saw the growth in searches in 2024 for Diabetes:

Bangalore: Searches grew by 6.1% in 2024 in comparison to 8.2% in 2023

Delhi: searches grew by 13.45 in 2024 in comparison to 8.8% in 2023

Mumbai: searches saw the same growth by 14.8% in 2024 in comparison to 14.7% in 2023

Kolkata: searches grew by 12% in 2024 in comparison to 21.2% in 2023

Hypertension

The hypertension consultation frequency increased to 5.1 per year (from 4.9 in 2023)

Males aged 35–44 showed the highest consultation frequency at 5.5 per year

21% growth in Hypertension related searches YoY

Highest growth among men aged 65+ (160%) and women aged 45–54 (307%)

In Tier 1, the following cities saw the growth in searches in 2024 for Hypertension:

Bangalore: searches grew by 14% in 2024 in comparison to 20.8% in 2023

Delhi: Searches grew by 16.3% in 2024 in comparison to 1.1% in 2023

Mumbai: searches grew by 50.9% in 2024 in comparison to -12.7% in 2023

Kolkata: searches de-grew by 14.1% in 2024 in comparison to -28.4% in 2023

Cardiology

Average consultation for cardiology frequency rose to 2.5 per year (from 1.6 in 2023)

Women aged 35–44 had the highest consultation frequency at 3.2 per year

16% rise in searches related to cardiology from 2023 to 2024

Age group of 18 - 34 showed highest growth among men & women at 142% & 121% respectively

In Tier 1, the following cities saw the growth in searches in 2024 for cardiology:

Bangalore: searches grew by 14.5% in 2024 in comparison to -8.4% in 2023

Delhi: searches grew by 16.4% in 2024 in comparison to 11.9% in 2023

Mumbai: searches grew by 20% in 2024 in comparison to -37.8% in 2023

Kolkata: searches grew by 10.3% in 2024 in comparison to 1.8% in 2023

Weight Management

Average frequency of weight management consultations standing at 2.2 per year in 2024 & 2023

6% rise in searches for weight management from 2023 in 2024

Female search growth (12%) outpaced male (4%) YoY

The highest growth in weight management searches came from the 18–24 age group across both men (214%) and women (45%)

In Tier 1, the following cities saw the growth in searches in 2024 for weight management:

Bangalore: searches grew by 2.4% in 2024 in comparison to 28.2% in 2023

Delhi: Searches grew by 17.8% in 2024 in comparison to 19.5% in 2023

Mumbai: Searches grew by 25.3% in 2024 in comparison to 3.2% in 2023

Kolkata: Searches grew by 5.1% in 2024 in comparison to 56% in 2023

Dr. Vishal Jani, Head – Medical Research, Practo shared his thoughts on the report, “We are witnessing a clear shift in how people, especially younger adults, are proactively engaging with their health. The increased adoption of digital tools for early detection, ongoing management, and access to verified medical advice reflects a growing shift. Patients today are more empowered to make informed decisions — a move that’s contributing to better health outcomes and not just about treatment, it’s about long-term health ownership.”

These insights affirm that digital platforms are bridging existing gaps in healthcare delivery and helping millions take timely action. The 2024 trends point to a future where chronic/lifestyle disease management starts early, becomes more inclusive, and is shaped by informed decisions and thereby improved outcomes.