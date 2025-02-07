  • Menu
Infosys Lays Off 700 Trainees at Mysuru Campus After Assessments

Highlights

Infosys reportedly dismissed 700 trainees at its Mysuru campus after poor test performance, triggering backlash from IT unions. Get the full story here.

Infosys has reportedly dismissed approximately 700 trainees from its Mysuru campus after they did not pass internal evaluations. These trainees, who joined in October 2024 following a waiting period of over two years, were unable to clear the assessments despite being given three attempts. The company maintains a policy where fresh recruits must pass these evaluations to continue their employment.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has criticized Infosys for this action, labeling it as unethical. NITES plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, alleging that the trainees were coerced into signing "mutual separation" agreements without prior notice or severance packages.

In response, Infosys stated that their hiring process includes extensive foundational training, after which all freshers are expected to clear internal assessments. The company highlighted that this process has been in place for over two decades to ensure high-quality talent for their clients.

