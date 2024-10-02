Live
Just In
International Coffee Day at 6oz Artisan Coffee
BENGALURU: On International Coffee Day, Sam Roberts, the founder of 6oz Artisan Coffee and an innovative café, an extension of the esteemed KOORG brand is honoring the traditional flavors of Indian Coffee by joining coffee lovers for a unique coffee brewing experience showcasing the artistry behind the art of coffee making, offering specially handcrafted coffee that highlights his passion for Indian Coffee and his innovative machines right from Singapore that help him craft the perfect brew.
Although pursuing a Doctorate in a psychology, Sam has a great blend of interests being an avid coffee enthusiast, he believes that coffee is a great bridge between cultures and communities. In 6oz, he tries to foster connections and build bonds among coffee aficionados for their love of coffee. Engaging customers with workshops and interactive brewing sessions and involving them in the coffee-making process, making each visit to the café, just not about the cup of coffee but an overall experience of its own.