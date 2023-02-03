Interstate transport agreement between Karnataka, AP

Bengaluru: The governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have entered into one principal Agreement and eight supplemental agreements, so far. The previous Inter-state Transport Agreement with Andhra Pradesh State was entered into during the year 2008.

Due to increase in the passenger traffic between the two States and to provide better transport facilities to the travelling public V Anbukumar, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Ch D Tirumala Rao, IPS, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation held discussions and signed the route proposals of the state transport undertakings of both the States on Thursday at Vijayawada.

This is for the proposed IX Supplemental Inter-state Transport Agreement to be entered into by the Governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Services can be operated on the said routes after both the Governments enter into an agreement. Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director (P&V), KSRTC, Chief Traffic Manager (Opn), Chief Traffic Manager (com), KSRTC and Executive Director (Opn), APSRTC present.