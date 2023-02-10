ISRO begins recovery trials of the Gaganyaan crew module

Bengaluru: In order to get ready for the planned human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, ISRO said that it had started the initial recovery trials of the Crew Module (CM) in collaboration with the Indian Navy. "On February 7, Isro and the Navy conducted the first recovery trials of the CM in the Indian Navy's Water Survival Test Facility (WSTF) at Kochi. The testing was a part of getting ready for the Gaganyaan mission's crew module recovery operations, which will take place in Indian waters with the help of Indian authorities while being overseen by the Navy," said ISRO.

The trials were conducted using a CM Recovery Model (CMRM), which simulates the mass, centre of gravity, outside dimensions, and externals of the actual CM at touchdown. The trials included completing the sequence of operations necessary for the recovery of the CM.

"As the last task to be completed for any successful human spaceflight, the safe recovery of the crew is of utmost importance and must be completed with the least amount of delay. As a result, numerous trials must be conducted to thoroughly practise the recovery procedures for diverse scenarios. Finalizing the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for personnel and CM recovery is necessary," according to Isro.

It was also mentioned that the recovery testing will begin in a closed pool and move on to trials in a harbour and at sea. The operations on February 7 serve as the first recovery tests for CM in a closed pool. At WSTF, various stages of recovery trials, from the recovery of the CM through the training of the flight crew, are planned, according to ISRO.

The Navy's cutting-edge WSTF provides aircrew with realistic training for escape from a ditched aircraft under a variety of simulated conditions and crash scenarios. Additionally, the facility mimics various environmental conditions, day/night contexts, and sea state conditions.