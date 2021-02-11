JD(S) has no money to fight by-elections: Deve Gowda

Raichur: Citing fund crunch Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday announced that the party will not field candidates for the by-elections for the Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Maski, Sindgi and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies.

"We have no money for elections," the former prime minister Gowda said.

The election commission is to announce the dates of the by-elections.

Union minister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao have passed away necessitating by-elections to the Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly seats. Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil. "The State will face an election in 2023. I will be fully involved with the party," Gowda added saying he would try his best to re-build his party.

Speaking on the farmers' protest in the national capital, the former prime minister said the issue should be resolved through dialogue.

"Farmers have the freedom to say no to pain. They have been fighting in the cold. The Central government should not have passed the bill in a hurry. Farmers have participated peacefully in 11 meetings," he said in Raichur.

Gowda remarked that he would not respond to the speculations on the involvement of Khalistan and foreign hands in the protest.

"The Home Ministry is investigating this and will speak again based on its report," he said. While predicting return of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to power, he said that the BJP will not gain much in Tamil Nadu.

"The TMC legislators joining the BJP could give a jolt to Mamata Banerjee but even with less votes she will be the CM of West Bengal for the third time.There is a feeling that the BJP is not getting many seats in Tamil Nadu," he commented.