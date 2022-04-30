JSS Medical College to support Ukraine war-hit students

Mysuru: The JSS Medical College Management Boardhas decided to support the displaced Indian medical students who werestudying in Ukraine, Russia, China, etc., before the outbreak of war.

This support would be in the form of a bridge course as permissible by law. The students will be trained depending on which semester / year they were pursuing the course abroad, according to the registrar of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER).

Theory and practical classes will be conducted and clinical observership will be provided along with skill training using skill lab and virtual case scenario. No fee will be charged for these students.However, they have to make their own arrangements for boarding and lodging. This programme is offered as purely transient academic support for students who are in distress.

The students who are desirous of utilizing the bridge course may contact DrSunil Kumar D, Associate Professor of Community Medicine, JSS MedicalCollege, Mobile: +91 6366366663 or send email to [email protected]