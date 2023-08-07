Kambala goes to Bengaluru

Puttur: Kambala,(slush track Buffalo race) one of the internationally acclaimed folk sport of the Karnataka coast is all set to enter the metro environment of Bengaluru. The Kambala machinery headed by the MLA of Puttur Ashok Rai is in full preparation for the event here to amaze the people of Silicon City.

If all goes according to plan, the double track Kambala will be held in the palace grounds in Bengaluru in November.. Talks have already been held with the Mysore Wodeyar family which owns the Palace grounds and the government's permission is also under process.

According to MLA of Puttur Ashok Rai a big Kambala activist and organiser “It has been decided to name Kambala double track after 'Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar who was the erstwhile ruler of Karnataka. Kambala sport is generally taking place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts. But in recent years, Kambala sports has gained new glory and fans are coming from outside the district, outside the state and abroad”.

Bengaluru Tulu Koota is in the alacrity of its golden jubilee and to commemorate its formation, it has been decided to organise the Kambala races Ashok Rai has earlier founded the famous Uppinangadi Vijaya-Vikrama Jodukare Kambala. More than 10 lakh people are expected to witness the Kambala Rai said.