Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently expressed disappointment over the low attendance of Kannada film industry members at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival. Just a day later, actress and former MP Ramya (Divya Spandana) came forward in support of his comments.

Ramya defended Shivakumar's stance, emphasizing that actors have significant cultural responsibilities. "What DK Shivakumar sir said is true; there is nothing wrong in what he said," she stated. She highlighted the historical precedent set by Dr. Rajkumar in standing up for Kannada language and noted that the once-strong relationship between cinema and politics has deteriorated. "As actors, we have a duty—it is our responsibility to stand up for our language, land, culture, and water," Ramya affirmed.

However, Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized Shivakumar's remarks, calling them threatening to film artists. In a post on X, Ashoka wrote: "It is up to the artists to decide whether or not to participate in the Congress party's political march. Your statement that only those who abide by the Congress party will get recognition, while others will not, demeans your position."

Ashoka further urged Shivakumar to respect artists' freedom of association, stating, "Artists are not anyone's property. They have the right and freedom to associate with whomever they choose."

During Saturday's event, Shivakumar had expressed frustration at seeing only ten prominent industry faces in attendance. "This is not Siddaramaiah's or my private event, nor is it a family function of actors Sadhu Kokila and Kishore. This is an industry event. If actors, directors, and producers don't attend, who else will?" he questioned.