Kannadigas render impressive job for Rama idol and foundation of Ram Mandir

Bengaluru: The countdown to Balarama’s enthronement has begun in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Karnataka and Ayodhya Ram Mandir are already well connected. As evidence of this, many traces have been found in the state. Apart from that, the work of Kannadigas in the construction of Ayodhya is commendable. Ram Mandir foundation is very important. Our Kannadigas worked on this foundation. Muniraj and Dhanraj worked for Ram Mandir’s foundation.

Speaking about this, Muniraj said that we have put sand and cement on the foundation of about 40 feet for the Ram Mandir. We have put the stones of Sadahalli in the foundation. We have secured the foundation so that even if there is an earthquake, nothing should happen. Even after a thousand years, Ram Mandir will not become anything. He said that we have laid the foundation using state-of-the-art technology.

Dhanraj commented on the construction of the Ram Mandir, saying that if there is an earthquake and flood, nothing will happen to the Ram Mandir. For the construction of the Ram Mandir, stone has been installed using advanced technology. All the stones have been tested and placed. We used only sand and cement in the foundation. Harder than stone we mixed cement and sand. It is our Karnataka blessing that we are involved in this, he said.

A young man from Kolar also worked in the construction work of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Praveen Kumar, a young man, is working as an electrical supervisor of Ram Mandir. Praveen Kumar is a resident of Banahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district. He has been working on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the past two months.

Praveen Kumar is working in a private company in Bengaluru, and the company got the contract for the electrical work of the Ram Mandir, and he was brought to the construction work of the Ram Mandir. Villagers expressed their happiness that they are serving in the construction of Ram Mandir, which is a symbol of the country’s pride, as a matter of pride for the district.