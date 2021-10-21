Karnataka: 462 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in State

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday added 462 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,84,484 and 37,976, respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 479 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,37,405. Active cases stood at 9,074, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 253 cases and six deaths, it said.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 43 in Mysuru, 32 in Tumakuru, 29 in Dakshina Kannada, 19 in Hassan, 15 in Udupi, 12 in Kodagu and 10 in Mandya.

One death each was reported in Bidar, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Twenty-seven districts recorded zero fatalities, the bulletin said. The positivity rate for the day was 0.39 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.94 per cent. A total of 1,16,121 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.97 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.15 crore, with 1,62,668 people being inoculated on Wednesday, it said.