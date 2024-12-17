Karnataka Assembly Passes Law to Prevent Borewell Tragedies

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Assembly has amended the Karnataka Groundwater (Development, Management, and Control) Act, 2011, introducing stricter regulations to prevent accidents involving children falling into abandoned or unsealed borewells. The new provisions include a ₹25,000 fine and a one-year jail term for drilling agencies that fail to seal borewells properly.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, announced the amendment after its passage in the Assembly, calling it a critical step in saving lives. “Several tragic incidents have occurred due to negligence in sealing abandoned borewells. This amendment ensures stricter enforcement and accountability,” he said.

Mandatory Advance Notification:

Drilling agencies must notify local authorities 15 days before starting work in both notified and non-notified areas. Authorities include Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), Village Accountants, Town Panchayats, or BWSSB Ward Engineers. Non-compliance attracts a ₹5,000 fine and up to three months in jail.

Failed borewells must be sealed with steel caps, mud, and stones, and fenced with a 2x2-foot mound for added safety.Agencies are required to inspect and photograph sealed borewells within 24 hours and submit a joint declaration to local authorities.Temporarily capped borewells are mandatory when pumps are removed for repairs.Drilling sites must display clear warning signage and construct fencing to prevent accidents during operations.

Local authorities are responsible for monitoring and reporting borewells to the Groundwater Development Department. PDOs must also display awareness boards in Gram Panchayat offices to educate the public on borewell safety measures.

Penalties for Violations

Failure to Notify: Rs 10,000 fine and one-year imprisonment.

Improper Sealing: Rs 25,000 fine and one-year imprisonment for drilling agencies.

Negligence by government officials will result in disciplinary action.

Focus on Accountability and Sustainability

Minister Boseraju highlighted the dual goals of the legislation: ensuring public safety and addressing the decline in groundwater levels due to unregulated borewell drilling. “This bill safeguards lives and promotes sustainable management of groundwater resources. It is a step towards stricter regulation of borewell usage,” he added.

The bill will now be tabled in the Legislative Council during the ongoing session for final approval.