Karnataka Budget Focuses on Groundwater Development, Science, and Regional Growth NS Boseraju

Bengaluru : Karnataka’s latest budget has placed a strong emphasis on groundwater development, scientific advancement, and regional infrastructure, with significant allocations aimed at bolstering irrigation, education, and healthcare. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has earmarked ₹2,000 crore for the Minor Irrigation Department to support key projects, including the Vrishabhavati Valley and H.N. Valley second-phase projects, lake and dam modernization, lift irrigation initiatives, and the revival of dormant projects. The move is expected to enhance groundwater levels and support sustainable water management across the state.

The budget also prioritizes scientific development, with new sub-regional science centers planned in Kolar, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, and Vijayanagar districts. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, described the budget as a progressive step that fosters scientific inquiry while addressing the needs of various sections of society.

Investment in Welfare and Regional Development

The Karnataka government continues to emphasize welfare-driven governance, with ₹52,000 crore allocated to the state’s flagship guarantee schemes, reinforcing social security and economic inclusion. The budget also dedicates ₹5,000 crore for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, fulfilling a long-standing promise to bridge regional disparities.

Major Infrastructure Push in Raichur

A key focus area of this budget is Raichur, with multiple projects announced to boost healthcare, education, and connectivity:

A Kidwai Peripheral Cancer Treatment Center at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, with a ₹50 crore allocation.

Establishment of GTTC centers in Raichur and Sindhanur to promote technical education and employment.

Upgradation of Raichur Municipal Council to a Municipal Corporation, backed by development grants.

₹53 crore allocated for the construction of Raichur Airport, part of a ₹219 crore project.

Completion of the Raichur-Sindhanur 20-km road project at a cost of ₹1,696 crore.

Plans for a ring road around Raichur city to improve connectivity.

A PM Mitra Textile Park, in collaboration with the central government, to generate employment in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Minister NS Boseraju lauded the Chief Minister’s commitment to Raichur’s development, emphasizing that these initiatives will drive economic and infrastructure growth in the region.

Key Announcements for Kodagu

The budget also includes significant allocations for Kodagu district:

Construction of a new 400-bed hospital in Virajpet.

Expansion of PUC education in tribal residential schools.

₹20 crore for road reconstruction in Virajpet-Ponnampet and Madikeri taluks to repair damage from heavy rains.

Special grants for landslide prevention measures to protect the region’s environment and infrastructure.