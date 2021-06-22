Karnataka: Cabinet gives nod to construction of greenfield airport in Hassan

Bengaluru: The State cabinet on Monday gave its approval for the construction of a greenfield domestic passenger airport at Hassan, at an estimated cost of Rs 193.65 crore. "It will be for construction of a runway, passenger terminal, technical buildings, electrical substations, aviation equipment, among others," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after the cabinet meeting. Considered as the dream project of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who hails from Hassan district, the government had acquired 536 acres of land for the airport.

The foundation stone for the airport was laid by Gowda in 2007 at Boovanahalli on the outskirts of Hassan, when the JD(S)-BJP coalition was in power, but had not progressed. Once operational, the airport is expected to boost tourism activities in the Hassan district. The cabinet gave its administrative approval for construction of new buildings for 100 police stations at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, Bommai, who is also the Home Minister, said.

A time limit of two years has been given for its completion. The cabinet has also given its approval for The Karnataka Contingency Fund (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 which will enable enhancing the contingency fund from Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,500 crore for COVID and other related spendings.

Approval has also been given to bring in an amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, to do away with multi-agency surveys to grant Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for those who lose land for various government projects. "This is to prevent delays in granting TDR," Bommai said.

The cabinet has approved the Karnataka Municipalities (Recruitment of loaders and cleaners in City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils and Town Panchayats) (Special) Rules 2021, to regularise loaders, cleaners, drivers, among others, as pourakarmikas (civic workers) were regularised in the past. Approval has also been given for implementation of World Bank assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project phase 2 and 3 in respect of 58 dams (world bank loan 70 per cent and state share 30 per cent) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore, the Minister said.

The cabinet has decided to constitute a sub-committee to draft the 'Karnataka State Water Policy'. Other cabinet decisions include enhancing reservation for children of farmers and agriculture labourers in admission to Diploma in Agriculture, BSc agriculture and equivalent degree from existing 40 to 50 per cent and administrative approval for construction of building for Rani Chennamma University at Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.