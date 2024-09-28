Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Corruption Probe In MUDA Land Allocation Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finds himself at the center of a corruption investigation as the state's anti-corruption body, Lokayukta, registered a case against him on Friday. The allegations stem from a controversial land allocation by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), potentially posing a significant legal challenge for the Congress leader.



The First Information Report (FIR) names Siddaramaiah as the primary accused, along with his wife Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy, and Devaraj, who sold land to Swamy that was later gifted to Parvathi. The case revolves around accusations that MUDA acquired land owned by Parvathi and compensated her with higher-value plots, allegedly violating established norms.

Opposition parties, led by the BJP, and some activists have accused the Chief Minister and his wife of benefiting from this "illegal" compensatory land deal, estimating the irregularities to be worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The controversy gained momentum in August when Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah, a decision later upheld by the Karnataka High Court.

The current investigation follows a court order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to probe a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The complaint alleges that Siddaramaiah's wife received compensatory plots in a prime Mysuru location with higher property values compared to the land acquired by MUDA. Questions have also been raised about Parvathi's legal ownership of the 3.16 acres in Kasare village that were part of the exchange.

Siddaramaiah has vehemently denied these allegations, insisting that the land deal was conducted in compliance with all mandates and without irregularities. He dismissed calls for his resignation from the opposition, characterizing the case as politically motivated.

"I have done no wrong. This is the first time a political case has been registered against me," Siddaramaiah stated to reporters on Friday. He further accused the central government of misusing agencies like the CBI and ED, as well as the office of the Governor, against opposition-ruled states across India.

As the investigation unfolds, this case is likely to have significant political implications in Karnataka, potentially affecting the stability of the current Congress government in the state.