Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Rally Rebranded As Congress Event Amid Internal Disputes

In a significant political development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s planned rally in Hassan on December 5, originally envisioned as a show of strength by his supporters, has been renamed and restructured under the Congress banner. Initially titled *“Sri Siddaramaiah Swabhimani Janandolana Samavesha”* (Siddaramaiah Self-Respect Rally), the event will now be conducted as *“Jana Kalyana Samavesha”* following directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The AICC’s intervention came after internal complaints, including an anonymous letter warning against potential "hero worship" and its negative impact on the party’s image. Some Congress leaders had reportedly raised concerns with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging that the rally served Siddaramaiah’s personal political agenda rather than party interests.

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar clarified that the rally would focus on the Congress government's achievements, stating, “The party is important, not any one person.”

The event, planned amidst the ongoing MUDA land grab controversy, was initially intended to consolidate support among minorities, backward classes, and Dalits (Ahinda) in the JD(S) stronghold of Hassan. However, its shift to a Congress-led initiative has caused friction within the party, with some ministers from Siddaramaiah’s camp skipping preparatory meetings.

The controversy echoes the 2022 *‘Siddaramotsava’* event, which similarly led to internal disagreements and required high-command intervention to preserve unity.

Addressing the matter on November 29, Siddaramaiah dismissed the controversy, stating, “The rally is a collective effort, and all leaders have been invited. Invitations have been extended to Kharge, Surjewala, Rahul Gandhi, and others. This is a joint initiative.”