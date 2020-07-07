Karnataka: Coronavirus making political leaders panic

Bengaluru: The list of political leaders and government officials affected with Novel CoronaVirus is increasing day by day. Recently, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and Kunigal legislator HD Ranganath tested positive for Coronavirus. To date, at least four Karnataka politicians have been infected with virus and more public figures and senior government officials have undergone to test or are staying in home quarantine over suspected exposure.

Health and family welfare department Additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar, has allegedly quarantined himself at his residence after coming in contact with a patient. Medical education minister K Sudhakar also completed his home isolation last week.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) former president Dinesh Gundu Rao is currently under home quarantine after a policeman in his security was tested positive. His wife Tabu Rao tweeted on Monday that their PA, one more gunman and two house staffers had also turned positive. "We are all thankfully negative but in isolation and quarantine for 10 to 14 days from today," she tweeted.

Sumalatha also informed her health condition through twitter. She tweeted that she was doing well. "By the grace of god, my immunity levels are strong and I am confident I will get through this soon with all your support," she said. She is in home quarantine as the symptoms are very mild. Sumalatha said that she might have picked up the infection while visiting places in Mandya to help locals of the area.

Congress party leader Ranganath represents Kunigal constituency in Tumakuru district. He has been admitted to a private hospital. State Congress Working president Eshwar Khandre tweeted that he had spoken to Ranganath on the phone and that the confidence in his voice has given me belief. The test reports of Ranganath have caused worry in Congress circles as he was involved in the arrangements for the swearing-in event of new KPCC chief DK Shivakumar. Samples of Shivakumar and his family have been sent for tests.

Bengaluru Rural MP and Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, has self-isolated at home. Earlier, Manguluru MLA Bharath Shetty and former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary tested positive.