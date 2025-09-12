Karnataka Court Awards Death Penalty for Rape and Murder of Minor in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a case that drew widespread attention, a special court in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a 51-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering his minor niece in Jokatte, Mangaluru, last year.

The convict, identified as Fakkeerappa Hanumappa Madar, a resident of Belagavi district, was found guilty of entering a rented house on the morning of August 6, 2024, where he assaulted the girl before killing her.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (FTSC-2 POCSO) handed down the death penalty under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It also imposed life imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act. Additional fines and imprisonment terms were ordered under criminal trespass provisions.

According to police, the investigation was carried out swiftly, with a chargesheet filed within a year. The accused remained in custody throughout the proceedings. The trial concluded in just 13 months, resulting in a rare death penalty verdict under the new BNS framework.

Senior police officials, including former city commissioner Anupam Agarwal and DCPs Siddharth Goyal, BP Dinesh Kumar, and Mithun HN, supervised the probe. Inspector Mohammed Saleem Abbas of Panambur Police led the investigation, with Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi arguing the case.

Police said the judgment underscores the judiciary’s strong stance on crimes against minors.