X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar tests positive for Coronavirus

S Suresh Kumar
x

 Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Highlights

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru:Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus. "I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for Covid-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted.

Recently, CM Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar tested positive. Last month MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had died of Covid.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X