Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar tests positive for Coronavirus

Bengaluru:Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for coronavirus. "I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for Covid-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted.

Recently, CM Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar tested positive. Last month MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had died of Covid.