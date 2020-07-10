Karnataka: Forests and Safaris opened by Government, locked by local administrations

Bengaluru: The state's forests and safaris had been reopened to tourists after three months. However, with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the local administrations of various districts have decided to prohibit the entry of tourists yet again.

Mysuru District Commissioner ordered that HD Kote be closed to tourists. The closure of HD Kote would mean that the two prime tiger reserves Bandipur and Nagarahole will be out of bounds for tourists. Kabini, which is managed by the Jungle Lodges and Resorts will also been shut. Dammanakatte, which is popular as poor man's Kabini, will be shut.

Last week, the local administrations of Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar and Coorg decided to place a self-imposed lockdown, prohibiting the entry of tourists. This led to the closure of hotels, resorts and safaris in Bhadra, Bhagamandala, K Gudi and Dubare.

The only tiger reserve which is open for tourists now is Kali Tiger Reserve. On the other side, entry has been restricted for people from Bengaluru and other districts which have a large number of Covid-19 cases.

A forest department official said, "The final decision to reopen these places will be dependent on the health department, Disaster Management Act and local administrations. Anyhow, forest guest houses were not open for citizens even when the lockdown norms were relaxed for tourists."

Tourists banned at homestays, hotels in Mysuru dist

Mysuru: As coronavirus cases are increasing every day, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has banned the entry of tourists to HD Kote taluk, which is near Kerala border. Resorts, hotels and homestays are restricted from extending any facilities to tourists. The DC has appealed to people to restrict any gathering to less than 20 people, that too under unavoidable circumstances.

Abhiram has also written a letter to elected representatives to drop plans of participating in earth-breaking ceremonies and inauguration functions for some period of time.