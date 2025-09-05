Karnataka Government Recommends Return To Paper Ballots For Municipal Elections Amid EVM Trust Issues

The Karnataka state government has taken a significant step toward electoral reform by recommending the abandonment of electronic voting machines in favor of traditional paper ballots for all upcoming municipal and local body elections. This decision emerged from a recent cabinet meeting where officials expressed concerns about diminishing public confidence in the current electronic voting system.

Law Minister HK Patil announced the cabinet's position, emphasizing that the move aims to rebuild citizen trust in democratic processes. According to Patil, the government will formally suggest to the State Election Commission that future local elections be conducted using paper ballots rather than electronic voting machines, citing what he described as the compromised reputation of EVMs among voters.

The cabinet simultaneously granted authorization to the State Election Commission to undertake comprehensive electoral roll management, including the preparation, revision, and complete reconstruction of voter lists when necessary. This additional measure reflects the government's broader commitment to ensuring electoral integrity at the local level.

This recommendation comes in the context of recent allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Gandhi specifically pointed to the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, claiming significant electoral irregularities including manipulated voter registration lists, duplicate entries, fictitious addresses, and improper use of voter registration forms.

The Congress party has been advocating nationally for a return to paper ballot systems, particularly following their electoral defeat in Maharashtra's Assembly elections. Party representatives have consistently argued that electronic voting machines are susceptible to manipulation and that paper ballots represent the most reliable method for ensuring transparent elections.

This push for ballot papers aligns with the Congress party's broader national campaign launched in the previous year, where leaders have repeatedly questioned the security and reliability of electronic voting systems. The party maintains that only paper ballots can guarantee complete transparency in the electoral process and eliminate doubts about result authenticity.

The Karnataka government's decision stands in contrast to a recent Supreme Court ruling from November 26, which rejected a petition calling for the nationwide adoption of paper ballots. During those proceedings, Justice Nath made pointed observations about the tendency of parties to question EVM integrity only after electoral losses, noting that winning parties rarely raise concerns about voting machine tampering.

The State Election Commission now faces the responsibility of reviewing and potentially implementing these cabinet recommendations. As the body responsible for overseeing local body elections throughout Karnataka, the SEC will need to evaluate the practical implications of switching back to paper-based voting systems.

The proposal represents a notable policy shift in one of India's major states, potentially setting a precedent for other state governments grappling with similar concerns about electronic voting systems. The decision reflects ongoing debates about electoral technology and the balance between efficiency and public trust in democratic institutions.

If implemented, Karnataka would become one of the few states in India to revert from electronic to paper-based voting for local elections in recent years. The move could influence similar discussions in other states where political parties have raised questions about EVM reliability and electoral transparency.

The cabinet's action demonstrates the state government's willingness to prioritize public confidence in electoral processes over the convenience and speed that electronic voting machines typically provide. This approach suggests that concerns about electoral integrity may outweigh the practical advantages of digital voting systems in the current political climate.