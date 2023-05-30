Live
Karnataka Govt Announces Free Bus Travel for Women
Karnataka Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy announced on Tuesday that all women can travel free of cost in the government buses in the state.
He made the announcement while speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Managing Directors of four divisions of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
"The women can travel free of cost in government buses. There are no conditions. In our manifesto, we have not mentioned any conditions on scheme applicable for APL or BPL card-holders. State-wide women can travel at free of cost," he said.
"I have spoken to MDs and discussed pros and cons of the scheme. I will submit the report of the meeting, including the cost and other details to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard. CM Siddaramaiah has already discussed it with the Principle Secretary of Transport department," minister Ramalinga Reddy explained.
"The cabinet meeting is scheduled on Wednesday. The details would be discussed in the cabinet and CM Siddaramaiah will make the announcement in this regard after the cabinet meeting," he stated.