Karnataka imposes weekend curfew

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a night and weekend curfew on the entire State. The night curfew will be in force from April 21 to May 4, from 9 pm to 6 am.

A weekend curfew shall also be enforced from April 23 at 9 pm to Monday at 6 am. Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online learning and distance education shall continue.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till May 4.

Restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sports persons and for training purpose only.

Exemptions:

♦ Essential services like shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths. meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.



♦ Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. The shifting process shall be completed by April 22.

♦ Lodging hotels will be open for guests. Standalone liquor shops and outlets, bars and restaurants are permitted for takeaway only.

♦ All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs are permitted. Print and electronic media permitted.

♦ Delivery via e-commerce websites will also be permitted.