Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad leaves for Odisha to monitor rescue op of Kannadigas

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday deputed a team led by Minister for Labor Santosh Lad to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Odisha train accident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought reports from the Chief Secretary to the Government and discussed with the officers concerned and directed them to visit the spot to ensure the safety of Kannadigas and provide all necessary support to them.

A team headed by Minister Lad, accompanied by Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Disaster Management and other officers, spokesperson T Anil Kumar has left for Balasore in the morning.