Karnataka MLA Rayareddy Rejects Corruption Comment Reports

Basavaraj Rayareddy, Congress MLA and financial adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday denied making a remark that Karnataka ranks first in corruption. He clarified that his conversation with officials during a regional review meeting in Koppal was misinterpreted by a section of the media.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Rayareddy said his remarks were focused on disparities in development between Old Mysuru and Kalyana Karnataka regions. He pointed out that the standard of government construction works in Kalyana Karnataka districts had declined and urged officials to ensure transparency in execution.

During the review meeting on regional imbalance, Rayareddy observed that earlier, government buildings had long lifespans, whereas current structures are deteriorating within years. He questioned how regional disparities could be addressed under such conditions. He reiterated that his comments were aimed at stressing the need for quality and integrity in public works.

Rayareddy also supported the Chief Minister's initiative to conduct transfers through counseling rather than based on recommendations. He stated that departments such as excise, mines and geology, commercial taxes, and sub-registrar offices would implement this system. The policy is designed to minimize political interference and enhance accountability.

He extended support to Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge for applying the same transfer policy for Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), despite resistance from some legislators. Rayareddy highlighted that adopting counseling-based transfers would prevent corruption and protect the state’s image.

Clarifying his stance, Rayareddy asserted he did not attribute corruption to any political party—whether the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, or Janata Dal (Secular). He said corruption has been a systemic issue persisting for over two decades and must be tackled through policy reforms and administrative transparency.



