Karnataka: Panchayati Raj coming with a unique thought for social distancing in villages

Bengaluru: Karnataka state Panchayati Raj department made a unique thought to maintain social distancing in rural areas. There will be a oil layer on the seats to signal that sitting is unwelcome behaviour. Villagers, who spend time under banyan tree having conversations, are also no longer acceptable. Officials have been ordered to mark circles six feet apart at such spots so that people who come to worship, or simply chat, maintain the minimum distance, said a senior department official.

The department has issued a circular that over 6,000 gram panchayats in the State to take measures that people maintaining physical distance in public places and also to bring awareness in people about its need. Arrangements have been made to make soap and water available at the bus stand and other public places, so that people keep their hands clean regularly. Village drums are used to convey the need of safety, social distancing and hygiene. Speaking on it, an official said, "In villages, technology might not work. So we are adopting the traditional way to keep them safe."

They have also been instructed to charge a fine of Rs 100 if people violates mask-on rule. The circular directs officials to distribute masks free of cost to the poor and needy.

Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj Uma Mahadevan said that self-help groups in the state are producing lakhs of masks.