Karnataka Permits Offline Lessons For Nursery, LKG, And UKG

On Thursday, pre-primary schools, including nurseries, LKG, and UKG, will resume on November 8 in all taluks with a test positivity percentage of less than 2%. The Department of Public Guidance published a directive in this matter. For the first moment until March 2020, all classrooms will be completely operational.



On Wednesday, regarding the declaration of the establishment of anganwadis by the women and child welfare ministry, the administration opted to undertake exactly similarly for pre-primary schools. Teachers and employees will be required to wear masks and be completely immunized, according to the regular functioning protocols. Students, on the other hand, are not required to wear masks. Masks are not required for youngsters under the age of five, according to experts. Children must also be reminded to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.

Whenever a student exhibits Covid-19 indications such as cough, fever, cold, or loss of smell or taste, he must be isolated in a place and his guardians informed. If a student tests positive against the virus, all other students should indeed be tested as well, and the school must be shut momentarily. The resumption of the school must be conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the health workers. Parents should be educated on the importance of not sending unwell children to school. The campuses must be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite solution on a daily basis. At the doorway, children should also be screened for Covid indications. Among youngsters, a physical space of one metre should be kept.

Food and water must be brought from home by the children. In schools, heated water should be made accessible. It's important to keep an eye on kids to make sure they're just putting food and water in their mouths. Sanitizers should be kept out of children's access. Meanwhile, the children's courses can be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. The schedule is flexible and can be altered as needed. The circular states that no strangers should be permitted on premises.