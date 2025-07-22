Karnataka Police Ban Sirens for VIP Escorts to Reduce Noise and Improve Safety

Karnataka’s top police officer, M.A. Saleem, has said that police escort vehicles must not use sirens during VIP movements. Loud sirens cause noise pollution and may also reveal the route of VIPs, which can be a security risk.

Only Emergency Vehicles Allowed

Now, only ambulances, fire engines, and police cars (in real emergencies) are allowed to use sirens. Using them without reason can confuse other drivers and make the roads unsafe for everyone.

Use Wireless Radios Instead of Sirens

Police officers should use wireless radios or other telecommunication tools to manage VIP movements quietly and safely. All units have been told to follow this rule and make sure their teams do the same.