Karnataka Police Ban Sirens for VIP Escorts to Reduce Noise and Improve Safety
Karnataka Police stop siren use during VIP movement to cut noise pollution, avoid confusion, and keep roads safer. Only emergency vehicles allowed.
Karnataka’s top police officer, M.A. Saleem, has said that police escort vehicles must not use sirens during VIP movements. Loud sirens cause noise pollution and may also reveal the route of VIPs, which can be a security risk.
Only Emergency Vehicles Allowed
Now, only ambulances, fire engines, and police cars (in real emergencies) are allowed to use sirens. Using them without reason can confuse other drivers and make the roads unsafe for everyone.
Use Wireless Radios Instead of Sirens
Police officers should use wireless radios or other telecommunication tools to manage VIP movements quietly and safely. All units have been told to follow this rule and make sure their teams do the same.
