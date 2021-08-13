Karnataka: Polytechnic admission process begins

Bengaluru: The admission process for polytechnic diploma in Karnataka, with eight newly-added courses and the revamped C-20 curriculum of the earlier existing courses, started here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the process, Minister for Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said that these steps are taken with a focus on increasing the employability of students and to align the courses with NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) and global standards to suit the current developments and demands.

The eight new diploma programmes offered by the Department of Technical Education in the emerging areas include Alternative Energy Technologies, Cyber Security, Food Processing & Preservation, Travel & Tourism, Cloud Computing & Big Data, Automation & Robotics, Direction, Screenplay Writing and TV production, and Cyber Physical Systems & Security. The polytechnic colleges offering the new course include Gauribidanur, Shiralakoppa, Kudligi, Rabakavi, Banahatti, Aurad, SJ Polytechnic in Bengaluru, Chennagiri, Koppa, Honnali and Kapu (Udupi), said the minister.

Besides the newly-added programmes, 33 courses exist in polytechnic diploma. Apart from this, in the third year, specialisation pathways will be provided in 12 subjects, Narayan added.