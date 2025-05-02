Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Class 10 Results to Be Announced on May 2 at 11:30 AM

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC (Class 10) exam results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 AM. The School Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, will share the results at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.

Where to Check the Result

You can check your result on these websites:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english

Steps to Check Your SSLC Result 2025

Go to karresults.nic.in

Click the link that says "Karnataka SSLC Result 2025"

Type your roll number and date of birth

See your result on the screen

Download or print it for later use

About the SSLC Exams

Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025

Exam Type: Written (pen-and-paper)

Centres: 2,818 places across Karnataka

Students: Around 8.96 lakh students

Boys: 4,61,563

Girls: 4,34,884

Subjects: Maths, Science, Social Science, and 3 language papers

The exams and paper checking were done carefully to be fair for all students.