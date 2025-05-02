Live
- Assam panchayat polls: More than 10 pc voting in first two hours
- Things won't work like this: Delhi CM slams officials during visit to waterlogged Majnu Ka Tila
- India’s concert boom begins: Coldplay's Ahmedabad tour sets blueprint for cultural transformation
- Dhvani Bhanushali comes with a new song ‘Aankhon’
- This Summer, bring in more serenity and sophistication into your spaces with these fivelor trends
- Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' Set for Release on This Date
- People in huge numbers flock to Amaravati re-inauguration
- Ananya A Simlai Inaugurates D Sons Patola Art Expo at Banjara Hills
- Students Excel at Sphoorthy's “Lingua Fiesta”; Freshman Magazine “Abhiyanta” Unveiled
- Hyderabad Celebrates Sweet Surprises at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Class 10 Results to Be Announced on May 2 at 11:30 AM
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC (Class 10) exam results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 AM.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC (Class 10) exam results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 AM. The School Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, will share the results at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.
Where to Check the Result
You can check your result on these websites:
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english
Steps to Check Your SSLC Result 2025
Go to karresults.nic.in
Click the link that says "Karnataka SSLC Result 2025"
Type your roll number and date of birth
See your result on the screen
Download or print it for later use
About the SSLC Exams
Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025
Exam Type: Written (pen-and-paper)
Centres: 2,818 places across Karnataka
Students: Around 8.96 lakh students
Boys: 4,61,563
Girls: 4,34,884
Subjects: Maths, Science, Social Science, and 3 language papers
Teachers Checking Papers: About 65,000 teachers at 240 centresKarnataka SSLC Result 2025: Class 10 Results to Be Announced on May 2 at 11:30 AM
The exams and paper checking were done carefully to be fair for all students.