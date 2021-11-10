Karnataka State BJP joins micro-blogging platform Koo 

Bengaluru: The State BJP has joined micro-blogging platform Koo to strengthen its digital presence. The party will use the platform to connect and converse in Kannada with the people of State.

Kooing from their handle @BJP4Karnataka, the party posted a Koo on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerging as the world's most popular global leader as per a survey by data intelligence firm, Morning Consult. "Modi has been recognised as the world's greatest leader, surpassing the American president in popularity."

A Koo spokesperson said, "We are elated to welcome BJP Karnataka on the Koo App - which is a unique social media product that enables expression of views across native Indian languages. We are certain that the people of Karnataka will now have the opportunity to interact with their leaders and get the latest updates on various initiatives in Kannada.''

Leaders from across the political spectrum in Karnataka are well represented and actively engage with people in Kannada on Koo, by sharing information on multiple activities.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (@bsbommai), former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (@h_d_devegowda), former Karnataka Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa (@bsybjp) and HD Kumaraswamy (@h_d_kumaraswamy), INCKarnataka (@inckarnataka) and JDS (@jds_official) are a few prominent names from the state on Koo App.