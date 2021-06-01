Karnataka State to directly purchase vaccines from manufacturers

Bengaluru: The Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head Dr Ashwathnarayan announced on Monday that the state government has decided to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing companies as the two companies which had submitted bids in response to global tender have not submitted the requisite documents.



Speaking to the media after inaugurating the vaccination program for artists of the Kannada film industry, he said, "In response to the short term global tender floated on May 15th, two distribution companies, one, the city-based (Bengaluru) and another Mumbai based, had submitted applications. But these had not annexed the required technical and supply ensuring documents. Even, there was no representation from these companies for the virtual meetings held."

The process of communication has already been begun directly with vaccine manufacturing companies as the government is not in a position to wait being in a threat of possible third wave, Narayana told. It is not appropriate now to decide about the continuation or lifting of lockdown. It will be decided based on experts' opinions and facts & figures. However, certain activities need some relaxation in order to balance life and livelihood, he opined.

The minister said that vaccines will be inoculated for all the 15,000 artists belonging to the Kannada film industry, who are above 18 years, and added, that he would discuss with the Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa about providing ration kits to them.

He also informed, applications for providing subsidized homes under Chief Minister's Housing Scheme will be called shortly and artists who are financially weak should make use of the scheme.

MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Artists Association President Rockline Venkatesh, Veteran actor Doddanna, discussed pertaining to problems being faced by the artist community. Director Roopa Iyer and others were present.