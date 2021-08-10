Karnataka Taking Measure Of Door To Door Health Checks To Combat The COVID-19 Chain Of Transmission In Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has decided to undertake door-to-door health checks in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) boundaries in order to prevent the spreading and cut the chain of the transmission rose due to the pandemic.



According to R. The Minister of Revenue, Ashoka said that nearly 108 teams have been established to attain the goal, and will be starting from August 16, where all members will be subjected to a door-to-door health check-up in Bengaluru. Following the meeting, the minister issued a statement saying that the zones of Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, and Mahadevapura are seeing more cases, while other zones are seeing less. These areas are now given top priority, and many measures are being implemented to prevent the virus from spreading.

He explained that the positive rate has stayed between 0.9 and 0.64 percent in the city, with Covid instances ranging from 400 to 500 every day. There are functional testing centres in all BBMP wards if persons are exhibiting Covid-like symptoms.

He assured that among several measures taken by the government to assist people, one of the major is the patients will be attended to by on-call duty doctors in each constituency. People who will test positive will also be given medical diagnostics, and will recieved the individuals with doctor and helpline numbers.

He further added that all the apartment occupants would be ensured to get diagnosed for Covid test, and will also urged that common facilities such as swimming pools, gyms, and parks in the apartment premises be strictly closed, as increasing numbers are seen in Bengaluru.

Several steps are taken ahead to combat the spreading virus and are trying hard to prevent the state hitting from the third wave. However, on a trial basis, two teams per constituency will be sent door-to-door with doctors for a health check-up amd the number of doctors will be increased to be enlisted for the purpose.

The doctors will examine the health of the family members, as well as immunisation records and Covid systems, and if any symptoms are discovered, rapid testing will be conducted. For this reason, all necessary facilities, such as vehicles and other materials, will be provided for the healthcare staff.

Meanwhile, the residents are requested to follow the appropriate Covid behaviour and strict enforcement will be witnessed for the roles and the markets.