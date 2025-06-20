Kempegowda Airport receives another hoax bomb threat email:second in a week

Bengaluru: In yet another instance that has raised concerns among citizens, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) near Devanahalli received a second hoax bomb threat email within a single week, continuing a worrying trend of such threats across Karnataka.

The airport security personnel received the threatening email on Thursday, marking the second such instance following similar emails on June 13 and 16. The message alarmingly claimed:

“Ajmal Kasab should not have been hanged. A bomb has been placed in the toilet pipeline. There are two bombs in different places like a puzzle. If Plan A fails, Plan B will succeed.”

Security officials immediately swung into action, launching thorough checks across the premises. Fortunately, the investigation confirmed the email to be a hoax, but the repeated nature of these threats has become a serious concern for both authorities and the public.

In recent weeks, multiple bomb threat emails have been reported in private schools in Hassan and Mysuru, as well as in several schools and luxury hotels in Bengaluru. These hoax threats have disrupted normal functioning and caused widespread panic among students, staff, and the public. The airport police, along with cybersecurity teams, have registered cases and launched a detailed investigation into the email IDs used to send these threats. Officials confirmed that these false alerts have become a major nuisance, draining resources and posing challenges to security operations.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, assuring that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of spreading such malicious and disruptive hoax

messages.