KERC hikes power tariff for Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) increased electricity charges for Namma Metro operations. The Demand Fee has been increased to Rs 25 per KVA ( one KVA - 1000 volt amps ). In addition, the fuel consumption charge has been increased by 5 paise per unit. The entire metro system relies on electricity, by increasing the electricity charges now the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) gets a shock.

Increasing both demand and fuel consumption charges, BMRCL has a burden of 2.5 per cent compared to its current electricity bill. "Namma Metro has already been hit from Covid pandemic, due to Lockdown, work from home and other reasons. However, there is already a shortage of passengers and they cant increase the travel cost. However, This inevitability creates the burden of increasing the rate.

Around 1,09,50,600 units are utilised per month for the operation of Namma Metro. For this, the electricity bill was paid at Rs 6.84 crore earlier. However, in the coming month it will be around Rs 7 crores that has to be paid. BMRCL estimates that the average burden to be borne will be between Rs 13 to Rs 15 lakh.

The BMRCL network consists of 3 power plants, which together have a total capacity of 27,840 kVA. This resulted in a monthly demand charge of Rs 61,24,800 last month, Rs 220 for per KVA and bow it is Rs 245. From this Rs 68,20,800 has to be spent in the coming month.

Similarly, fuel consumption was 1,09,50,600 units last month. If calculated at Rs 5.20 per unit, it would be Rs 51,24,880. By increasing five paise it will cost Rs 51,74,158. In addition to the tax and other penalties, it will be Rs 6.83 crore (deducting subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakh). With the addition of metro stations, central office and depot, air-conditioning and other purposes, power consumption will increase by 2.5 percent, a BMRCL official said. This is not the first revision of the electricity rate used by the Metro; There are many examples of this increase in the past. Similarly, there are examples of cutting down on the tariff as well. For the past two years, due to Covid-19 pandemic the prices has not been revised. This time the demand is increased by Rs 25 per kVA and fuel consumption by 5 paise per unit. A KERC official said that the BMRCL could offset the burden from its own sources.

No increase in travel rates: MD clarifies

Over 3.70 to 3.80 lakh passengers travel daily. However, compared to the cost of the existing Metro units and its operation, the number of passengers footfall is much lower. The corporation is not in a position to increase travel costs and reduce the cost of electricity. We need to attract more passengers," BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez informed to media.